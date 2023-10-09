Israel-Hamas War: Live Updates as Death Toll Surpasses 1,100

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Beijing’s initial response to the conflict in Israel during a meeting with China’s top diplomat. After Hamas launched attacks over the weekend, China’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday called for peace but avoided any criticism of Hamas for launching the assault.

On Monday in Beijing, Schumer, who is leading a bipartisan Senate delegation to China, criticized what he described as a lack of support offered by China to Israel. “I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks,” Schumer said.

Read more:

WSJ »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu declares war after Hamas attackThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Netanyahu Says Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise AttackThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Netanyahu Says Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise AttackThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Netanyahu Says Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise AttackThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.