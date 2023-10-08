Israel-Hamas War: Live Updates as Death Toll Surpasses 1,100

Rescuers retrieved 11 dead bodies from underneath rubble after an Israeli bomb hit a building in Rafah city in southern Gaza, according to a person on the scene. The neighborhood was residential, and the dead were civilians, including two children and a woman.

