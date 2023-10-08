Israel-Hamas War: Live Updates as Death Toll Surpasses 1,100

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart Sunday to say that the U.S. was sending an aircraft carrier strike group and several squadrons of fighter jets to a location near Israel 'to strengthen the U.S. military posture in the region,' the Pentagon said.

It was the second call between Austin and Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant in as many days. The carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, and its accompanying ships as well as the jets should arrive later this week, the Pentagon said earlier Sunday. The U.S. said it also plans to send Israel equipment, including ammunition.

