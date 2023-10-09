Israel-Hamas War: Live Updates and Analysis on the Ongoing Conflict

Rabbi Binyamin Krauss, principal of SAR Academy, a Modern Orthodox day school in the Bronx, threaded his way between separate crowds of pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protestors Monday outside the Israeli consulate, where he was headed for a briefing. “It’s just, just, just awful,” Krauss said Monday of the attack on Israel.

He said an alumnus of the school living in Israel had lost his 26-year-old son in the fighting. Shallev Afergan, a 21-year-old engineering student from Israel, said the attack galvanized her to help organize a rally outside the Israeli consulate Monday. “It’s very important to me to show the world what is going on,” she said.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

