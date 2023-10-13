Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: U.N. Asks Israel to Reconsider Evacuation Request

Israel is hammering Hamas-controlled Gaza in retaliation for the militant group's deadly attacks Saturday.

In this edition of The Journal. podcast, Wall Street Journal reporter Jared Malsin and a doctor describe the crisis now mounting in Gaza.

Read more:

WSJ »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.