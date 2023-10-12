Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Israeli Airstrikes Pummels Gaza

The White House said the U.S. government will be arranging charter flights, beginning Friday, to help evacuate Americans from Israel.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said the flights will provide transportation from Israel to locations in Europe for Americans and their immediate family members who haven’t been able to get commercial flights out of Israel. Kirby said the administration was also exploring “whether it’s possible to help Americans leave by land and by sea.

