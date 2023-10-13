Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two Years

The U.N. said Israel has asked it to evacuate all civilians in northern Gaza to the southern part of the strip within 24 hours, prompting fears of a humanitarian disaster. Israeli defense officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

'This amounts to approximately 1.1 million people,' Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the U.N. secretary-general, said in a statement. 'The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

