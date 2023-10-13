Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two Years

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only.

Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

Read more:

WSJ »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.