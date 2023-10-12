Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two Years

Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza led to a frozen conflict marked by sporadic clashes for over 15 years. An Israeli blockade on Gaza after Hamas replaced the more moderate Fatah group as the main power in 2007 worsened the humanitarian situation on the ground, further fueling resentment at Israel.

Hamas has grown steadily bolder in its attacks, developing new rocket-making capabilities under the guidance of Iran. Israel has responded with counterstrikes of its own, but so far has resisted a full-blown ground invasion of Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

