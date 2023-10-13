Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Gazans Evacuate as Israel Conducts Raids

President Biden said during a speech in Philadelphia that Hamas is “pure evil,” and reaffirmed that “the United States, make no mistake about it, stands with Israel.” Biden said it is a “priority for me to urgently address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” and said the U.S.

is working with the governments of Israel, Egypt, Jordan and other Arab nations and the United Nations to provide support to ease the humanitarian consequences of the attacks. The president said the U.S. cannot “lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas,” adding that many Palestinians are suffering as a result of the attacks.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

