Israel-Hamas War: Israel orders evacuation of 1.1 million within 24 hours (live updates)

SDEROT, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 12: Israeli artillery fire rounds into the Gaza Strip from the border on October 12, 2023 near Sderot, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and conducted airstrikes on Palestinian territory after an attack by Hamas killed hundreds and took more than 100 hostages.

Hamas said that Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed 13 hostages, but the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not confirm or deny the claim. Six were allegedly killed in the north of Gaza while the remainder were killed in other areas of the territory,Israel’s military has ordered the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City after Israel warned the U.N. that 1.1.

News of the evacuations comes after Israel blocked food, water, fuel and electricity ahead of an expected ground invasion. Jan Egeland, the Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said the evacuation would “amount to the war crime of forcible transfer,”reported. Egeland said the relocation order “must be reversed” calling the evacuation “illegal and impossible.” He wants the order to be canceled.reported. headtopics.com

The UNRWA is not evacuating schools that are being used as shelters where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are living.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

