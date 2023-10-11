Israel-Hamas war: Here is what to know about the Gaza Strip

, the Gaza Strip, which has come under heavy bombardment as Israel responds to the Hamas attack, is “the world’s largest open-air prison.”. It is surrounded by Israel to the north and east, Egypt to the south and the Mediterranean Sea to the west, Israel to the north and east and Egypt to the south.

Gaza has been under a blockade by both Israel and Egypt since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007. Gaza is one of two Palestinian territories in the area, the news outlet reported. The other is the West Bank, which is controlled by Israel.With more than 2.3 million Palestinians living in its enclave, the Gaza Strip is “one of the world’s most densely populated territories,” according toThe blockade has stifled the area’s economy.

In 2005, Israel withdrew its troops from the Gaza Strip and between 7,000 and 9,000 settlers left the area. In 2006, the Hamas movement led in the territory's election, defeating the Palestinian Authority, the governing body in charge of Palestinian-populated areas. In 2007, the militant group expelled the Palestinian Authority and took over by force.

