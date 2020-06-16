Israel-Hamas War: Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses Civilian Casualties

Over a month into the Israel-Hamas war, the death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza surpassed civilian casualties, prompting Israel to reduce airstrikes and avoid striking targets with potential civilian presence.





PolygraphInfo » / 🏆 514. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel and Hamas blame each other for Gaza hospital blastThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hamas addresses kidnapping of foreign nationals; Gaza-Egypt border remains closedThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Israel-Hamas War: Key Hamas Leader Killed, IDF Says; Gaza-Egypt Border Crossing Will be ReopenedAs the conflict between Israel and Hamas enters its first week, the Israeli Defense Forces prepare for a ground invasion of Gaza.

Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas War: Water Restored to Southern Gaza; Key Hamas Leader Killer, IDF SaysGaza residents faced an evacuation order as Israel targeted Hamas militants in the enclave with airstrikes and raids.

Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »