Since then, donations and support in the form of essential goods have been pouring in from across Canada, as the country's roughly 335,000-strong Jewish community came together to help friends and families recover from the deadliest attack on civilians in Israeli history.

Canada is home to the world's fourth-biggest Jewish population outside of Israel and communities are relying on campaigns to raise funds, similar to thein the attacks, many of them civilians, according to public broadcaster Kan, while retaliatory air strikes from Israel have killed more than 1,400 Palestinians, including women and children, in the impoverished Gaza Strip, authorities said.

Katz, whose wife is Canadian, said he and his fellow volunteers have built a lean machine with no overhead, allowing supplies to go directly to the frontlines. He's also supplying traditional fringe tassels – tzitzit – to less religious Jews seeking some spiritual comfort. headtopics.com

The UJA Federation of Greater Toronto has raised C$40 million since Saturday from 4,000 families and businesses, UJA Chief Development Officer Sara Lefton told Reuters. The money will be spread to those on the ground in need and a shipment of urgent essentials will be flown to Israel on a UJA-organized flight on Sunday.

From about 2,300 such donors, the Montreal Jewish Federation has raised C$3 million since Sunday evening while Hamilton Jewish Federation has raised C$105,000 since launching their campaigns, according to spokespeople. headtopics.com

Biden calls Hamas attacks in Israel the deadliest day for Jews since the HolocaustPresident Joe Biden says the weekend attack by Hamas militants on Israel was the deadliest against Jews since the Holocaust and called it a “campaign of pure cruelty.”

