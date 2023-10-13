Israel-Hamas war: ASU students react to Middle East conflict

FOX 10s Nicole Garcia reports."My heart goes out for the innocent civilians that are being killed, but we also have to stand up and speak – for innocent Al Aqsa children and families being torn apart," a pro-Palestine ASU student said. "Hamas sometimes does take an extremist approach, but we need to understand why.

Thursday's protest was backed by the Society for Justice in Palestine and the Phoenix Chapter of Black Lives Matter. ASU released a statement, saying in part: "Students organized and promoted the event themselves. Arizona State University neither endorses nor restricts opinions voiced at campus demonstrations. Students and student organizations do not speak for Arizona State University.

