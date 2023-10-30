Israel-Hamas war and rocket attacks are leading oil tankers to make unusual moves near ports

Logistics intelligence firms are tracking an increase in tankers shutting off transponders near Israel to move and unload cargo undetected.
Global logistics intelligence firms say Israel has taken several steps with its oil port and pipeline flows to prevent an energy crisis."There's been a big drop-off in tanker AIS signaling Israel as their destination," said Homayoun Falakshahi, senior oil analyst at global trade intelligence firm Kpler."In fact, we don't see any crude-carrying tankers doing so at the moment.
on Saturday after a series of rocket sirens at the Port of Ashdod."In the event of a siren, crew members are advised to take shelter."Falakshahi tells CNBC vessels are not only shutting off their tracking systems while traveling but also in port as they unload their crude or cargo.
Israeli authorities have advised the global shipping community that they would be compensated for any war-related damages that occur within the country's economic waters. War risk surcharges for cargo headed to Israel are now being added by some ocean carriers. So far, no reports of attacks on oil tankers have been reported.
The Port of Ashdod is a major hub for potash and bromine exports from Israel. Potash is a key component in fertilizer. Bromine is a raw material used in textiles, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, food and beverage making, energy generation, construction, and electronics. ICL Group, a major Israel-based manufacturing company that produces fertilizers, chemicals and metals for the agriculture, food and material sectors, provides around a third of global bromine supply.