Israel-Hamas war and rocket attacks are leading oil tankers to make unusual moves near ports

Logistics intelligence firms are tracking an increase in tankers shutting off transponders near Israel to move and unload cargo undetected.

Global logistics intelligence firms say Israel has taken several steps with its oil port and pipeline flows to prevent an energy crisis."There's been a big drop-off in tanker AIS signaling Israel as their destination," said Homayoun Falakshahi, senior oil analyst at global trade intelligence firm Kpler."In fact, we don't see any crude-carrying tankers doing so at the moment.

on Saturday after a series of rocket sirens at the Port of Ashdod."In the event of a siren, crew members are advised to take shelter."Falakshahi tells CNBC vessels are not only shutting off their tracking systems while traveling but also in port as they unload their crude or cargo.Cornell University sends officers to Jewish center after violent, antisemitic messages posted online headtopics.com

Israeli authorities have advised the global shipping community that they would be compensated for any war-related damages that occur within the country's economic waters. War risk surcharges for cargo headed to Israel are now being added by some ocean carriers. So far, no reports of attacks on oil tankers have been reported.

The Port of Ashdod is a major hub for potash and bromine exports from Israel. Potash is a key component in fertilizer. Bromine is a raw material used in textiles, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, food and beverage making, energy generation, construction, and electronics. ICL Group, a major Israel-based manufacturing company that produces fertilizers, chemicals and metals for the agriculture, food and material sectors, provides around a third of global bromine supply.in recent years. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: NBCLA »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu vows Israel will fight Hamas 'in air, land, and sea'Video shows airstrikes landing near Gaza-Israeli border on October 27th Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war enters new phase as Israel expands offensive in GazaThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Oil prices could reach 'uncharted waters' if the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the World Bank saysThe World Bank says oil prices could be pushed into “uncharted waters” if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies. Read more ⮕

Oil prices could reach 'uncharted waters' if the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the World Bank saysThe World Bank says oil prices could be pushed into “uncharted waters” if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies Read more ⮕

Oil slips back below $90 a barrel as supply worries from Israel-Hamas war easeWilliam Watts is MarketWatch markets editor. In addition to managing markets coverage, he writes about stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities, including oil. He also writes about global macro issues and trading strategies. During his time at MarketWatch, Watts has served in key roles in the Frankfurt, London, New York and Washington, D.C. Read more ⮕

Oil prices could reach 'uncharted waters' if the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the World Bank saysThe World Bank says oil prices could be pushed into “uncharted waters” if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies. Read more ⮕