Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu warns of long war; Hezbollah and Israel trade fire

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanu said in a statement that its operation, named “al-Aqsa Flood,” is expanding to include the West Bank and “the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon,” another name for the Hezbollah militant group and political party. Hezbollah said Sunday it targeted three locations in disputed territories “in solidarity” with the Palestinians.
Hezbollah and Israel exchange fire as Israeli soldiers battle Hamas the day after a surprise attackHamas fighters, backed by a volley of thousands of rockets, broke through barricades around Gaza early Saturday to rampage through nearby communities in Israel.