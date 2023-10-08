Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israeli forces still pursuing militants in southern Israel

A statement attributed to Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.

), the only Palestinian American in Congress, that mourned the loss of life among Israelis and Palestinians and called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories drew ire from the Israeli ambassador to the United States.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in GazaIsraeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza

Palestinians say hundreds killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation for a Hamas assault into IsraelThe Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 198 people have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in the territory in Israel's retaliation after a wide-ranging Hamas assault into Israel.

Hamas fighters storm Israeli towns in surprise attack; Israel responds with deadly strikes on GazaHamas militants have fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday. Israel says it’s now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.” Israel says at least 250 people have been killed and 1,500 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in years. The military confirmed that a number of Israeli soldiers and civilians had been