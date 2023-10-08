Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as its death toll rises to 600

Israel’s Security Cabinet issued an official declaration of war against Hamas on Sunday.

The move will allow the government to enact a broader mobilization of military reserves, adopt a wider range of military options and compel the government to identify specific wartime objectives.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: 600 reported dead in Israel; Netanyahu warns of long warIsraeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israeli media outlets say the death toll from Hamas' wide-scale incursion has risen to 600Israeli media outlets say the death toll from Hamas' wide-scale incursion has risen to 600

Timeline of conflict between Israel and Palestinians in GazaVideo shows Hamas attacking Israel, pulling Israeli soldier from tank

Hamas surprise attack on Israel

Hamas attacks on Israel 'funded' by Biden, GOP 2024 candidates sayVideo shows Hamas attacking Israel, pulling Israeli soldier from tank

Hamas surprise attack on Israel

'We are being slaughtered': Israelis cry for help as Hamas militants break into homesVideo shows Hamas attacking Israel, pulling Israeli soldier from tank

Hamas surprise attack on Israel

Hamas terrorism in Israel: Western leaders 'strongly condemn' attacksVideo shows Hamas attacking Israel, pulling Israeli soldier from tank

Hamas surprise attack on Israel