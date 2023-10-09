Israel-Hamas conflict: Key leaders and groups you should know

of Gaza after launching several airstrikes from land and sea into the strip, an area of 140 square miles, from which the."There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said."We are fighting human animals and are acting accordingly.

Hamas, or the Islamic Resistance Movement, is a militant organization that was created by a Palestinian cleric in 1987. The group does not consider Israel a legitimate state. Hamas has launched attacks against Israel over Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories Gaza and the West Bank.

But politically, Netanyahu has been at the center of an ongoing crisis where Israelis have taken to the streets to protest. In the first three months of this year alone, there had been hundreds of demonstrationsand led"Operation Al-Aqsa Storm," the initial attacks on Israel that occurred on Saturday. headtopics.com

"The accusations linked to an Iranian role… are based on political reasons," a spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry said. Iran isn't involved in the"decision making of other countries." Israeli and U.S. officials remain unsure about Iran's involvement.

Hezbollah is a Lebanese militant group that has been operating since 1992. On Sunday, Hezbollah launched missiles at Israeli positions in the contested border area in what it said was “in solidarity” with Hamas."We recommend Hezbollah not to come into this,” Richard Hecht, an Israeli army spokesman, said. “If they come, we are ready. headtopics.com

