Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel urges 1.1M people in north Gaza Strip to evacuate

Rep. Randy Weber (R-Tex.) was eager to show a reporter his tie. It wasn’t just that it was an Israeli flag tie, a symbol of his unwavering support. He wanted her to see the back of the tie too, where a frayed tag served to indicate its age.

“I didn’t order it for this occasion,” Weber (R), said, referring to the days of solidarity and mourning that have followed a massive terrorist attack by the Hamas militant group on Israel. “I’ve had it for years.” U.S.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel bombards sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish HamasAirstrikes pounded neighborhoods throughout the night and into Wednesday as Israel stepped up its offensive on the Gaza Strip in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas.

Israel pounds Gaza Strip, prepares for ground assaultAs Israel mourns its dead, Palestinian casualties in the Gaza Strip are mounting.

Israel declares closed military zone around Gaza StripThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Scoop: Israel tells UN to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip within 24 hoursMore than 1 million Palestinians live in this area.

Gaza Strip: devastated by conflict and Israel's economic blockadeIsrael has imposed a total blockade on the Gaza Strip after the Islamist militant group Hamas sent its fighters across the border early Saturday, where they killed more than 1,300 Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Israel warns 1.1 million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza Strip within 24 hours: reportPlea to rescue Isralies held hostage by Hamas plastered across United Nations headquarters