Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel urges 1.1M in north Gaza to evacuate; U.N. warns of ‘devastating’ result

MANILA — When the alarm rang at dawn, Irene Repuela Torres had 15 seconds to usher the aged Israeli American couple she worked for as a caregiver into the bomb shelter. But her employer, whom she called her lola, the Filipino word for grandmother, insisted on going to the bathroom first. Torres looked outside and caught a glimpse of men on a motorcycle, brandishing assault rifles.

One of them shot at the window and Torres ran into the shelter for cover. Many homes in Israel bordering the Gaza Strip are equipped with safe rooms to shelter in from incoming rockets. The gunmen were soon battering at the door, and as they crashed through, Torres darted from the safe room, grabbed her lola from the bathroom and pulled her into the shelter, slamming the door shut.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: 27 Americans dead, Kirby says; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Blinken says 27 Americans dead; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: 27 Americans dead, U.S. says; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Blinken says 25 Americans dead; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.