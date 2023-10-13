Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel says 1.1M residents must leave north Gaza Strip; Hamas says to stay

There are now more than 423,000 displaced people inside the Gaza Strip, the U.N.

Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian affairs said Thursday — an increase of 25 percent in the last 24 hours. Over two-thirds are now sheltering in schools belonging to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, the update added.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel urges 1.1M people in north Gaza Strip to evacuateThe U.N. said the evacuation warnings, which affects nearly half the Gaza population, could “transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”

Israel bombards sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish HamasAirstrikes pounded neighborhoods throughout the night and into Wednesday as Israel stepped up its offensive on the Gaza Strip in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Live Updates: Israel Prepares Ground Invasion Into GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

