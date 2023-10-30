Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel increases troops, tanks in Gaza as part of ‘expanded’ operation

Israeli tanks pushed toward the edge of Gaza City and fired on two civilian cars on the coastal Saleh al-Din highway Monday morning, according to eyewitnesses in Gaza, in the deepest incursion to date since Israel expanded its ground operations ahead of the weekend. Control over a section of Saleh al-Din Street — the main road connecting northern and southern Gaza — could be used to sever access to Gaza City from the rest of the enclave as Israel concentrates its assault on the northern half.

“Go, go,” one of them yells in the video as the two journalists quickly turn their car around and speed the other way. Tlaib told The Post by phone that the two were “surprised by the presence of an Israeli tank and bulldozer.” He said the white car had an old man and a woman and children inside it and it was “directly targeted” by the tank. Behind that car “was a bus carrying civilians” that does not appear in the video, and it was “also directly targeted by the Israeli tank,” Tlaib said.

United States Headlines Read more: washingtonpost »

Israel: War enters new stage with expanded ground operation in GazaMontgomery, Alabama Read more ⮕

Israel launches expanded Gaza ground operation — but won’t use the I-word“It’s the second stage of the war,” Netanyahu said in a speech Saturday. “We’re going to save our country.” Read more ⮕

Israel's military expanded its ground invasion into Gaza as civilians were warned to go southIsrael's military expanded its ground invasion into Gaza as it prepares for a full-scale ground invasion. Israel Defense Forces warned civilians to go south where it is 'much safer.' The Hamas-run health ministry says that 7,300 people have been killed since the start of the war. Ramy Inocencio reports. Read more ⮕

Israel war: IDF warns those in North Gaza and Gaza City to evacuate 'immediately'Jenny Goldsberry covers social media and trending news for the Washington Examiner. She’s a 2020 Brigham Young University graduate with a major in communications and minor in Japanese. She was born in Utah and has previous newsroom experience at the Salt Lake Tribune and Utah’s NPR station. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza live updates: Internet partially restored in Gaza; ‘second stage’ of war underway, Netanyahu saysAs Israeli forces push into Gaza, the country’s officials would not definitely say whether the anticipated major ground incursion had begun. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza war live updates: U.S. negotiated internet restoration and more aid to Gaza, officials sayWashington pressured Israel to restore communications in the Gaza Strip as it expanded its ground and air assault, senior U.S. officials told The Post. Read more ⮕