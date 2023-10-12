Israel-Gaza war live updates: Blinken visits Tel Aviv; Gaza hospitals running out of supplies under siege

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz again declared his country’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas, saying it was Germany’s “perpetual task” to stand up for the security of Israel after the atrocities of the Holocaust. “Our own history, our responsibility stemming from the Holocaust meant it is a perpetual duty to defend the existence and security the state of Israel.

In his 20-minute address, Scholz also held Iran accountable for its role in enabling Hamas. “So far, we have no proof that Iran has indeed operationally supported this heinous attack of Hamas. But we all know without Iranian support over many years, Hamas would not have been able to attack Israel in such an unprecedented way,” Scholz said.

Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv as Israel mobilizes along its border with GazaThe arrival of the U.S. secretary of state is part of a diplomatic tour to show support for Israel following deadly attacks by Hamas militants. Meanwhile, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza hammered with airstrikes; Blinken arrives in Israel

