Israel forms emergency war cabinet against Hamas as deaths and damage in Gaza mount

Former Defence Minister Benny Gantz, a centrist opposition leader, spoke live on Israeli television alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant after forming a war cabinet focused entirely on the conflict.

Netanyahu said the people of Israel and its leadership were united. "We have put aside all differences because the fate of our state is on the line," he said. Israeli reprisal strikes on blockaded Gaza have killed 1,100 people and wounded 5,339, Gaza's Health Ministry said. Some 535 residential buildings had been destroyed leaving around 250,000 homeless, Hamas officials said. Most of the displaced were in U.N.-designated shelters, others huddling in shattered streets.

Hamas's armed wing said it had targeted the northern Israeli coastal city of Haifa with an R60 rocket. There were no immediate reports of casualties after sirens sounded in Haifa and nearby towns. Israel has put Gaza under "total siege" to stop food and fuel reaching the enclave of 2.3 million people, many poor and dependent on aid. Hamas media said on WednesdayA man carries a wounded Palestinian girl at the site of Israeli strikes on a house, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 11. headtopics.com

"We will wipe this thing called Hamas, ISIS-Gaza, off the face of the earth," Defence Minister Gallant said in the televised joint address, likening Hamas to the Islamic State group. "It will cease to exist.", some of whom were paraded through streets.

The acting governor of the West Bank city of Nablus, Ghassan Daghlas, said Palestinians were shot at and reportedly wounded by Israeli settlers. Reuters could not immediately verify the report and there was no immediate Israeli comment.hit southern Lebanese towns after a rocket attack by the powerful Hezbollah in the fourth consecutive day of violence there. headtopics.com

