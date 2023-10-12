Israel formed a unity government. Who’s in the new emergency war cabinet?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz reached an agreement to form a unity government Oct. 11. (Video: Reuters)Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has struck a power-sharing deal with his political rival, centrist Benny Gantz, to form an emergency unity government that will oversee Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

The “war cabinet” will be pivotal in what comes next. At least 1,354 people in Gaza have been killed, health authorities there said, as Israel pummels the enclave with airstrikes.

