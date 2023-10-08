Israel formally declares war against Hamas as hundreds killed on both sides

An Israeli strike destroys the Palestine Tower in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in the central Gaza Strip, Gaza, on Saturday. (Loay Ayyoub/For The Washington Post)BEIRUT — Israel formally declared war against Hamas on Sunday, opening the way for a major escalation in fighting, a day after a surprise assault killed at least 600 Israelis.

Israeli forces claimed Sunday to have killed more than 400 Palestinian militants while the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported the deaths of 370 people in Gaza from airstrikes. Hamas has not yet made any demands for the hostages’ release, but militants could spread them out at sites to dissuade Israel from retaliating with strikes, Mekelberg said. Israeli authorities would then have to choose between their normal policy that “life is sacrosanct and it’s worth paying the price, or change the paradigm” and prioritize the military response to Hamas actions.

In southern Israel, along Gaza’s northeastern edge, abandoned cars and dead bodies lined the road. Many of the bodies appeared to belong to Palestinian militants. “I say to the residents of Gaza: Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere,” he said in a televised statement late Saturday. headtopics.com

Conditions in Gaza, already difficult, are becoming dire. After the Israeli government cut electricity to the area on Saturday night in retaliation for the Hamas attack, Gazans have been relying on the local power station, which produces only enough for a few hours of electricity per day, Abusada said.

Egypt has engaged in a flurry of diplomacy since the Hamas attack began, with top officials speaking with counterparts in Europe and the United States in an effort to position the country as a mediator again between Israel and Palestinian factions. Cairo has successfully brokered cease-fires during past bouts of fighting. headtopics.com

