Israel fires senior officers over deadly attack on aid workers in Gaza

Israel 's military has fired two senior officers after concluding Monday's attack that killed seven food aid workers in Gaza was in "serious violation" of its commands. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Friday that "those who approved the strike were convinced that they were targeting armed Hamas operatives," calling the attack "a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification.

" It said the strike was carried out in "serious violation of the commands and IDF Standard Operating Procedures," and dismissed a major and a colonel in reserve. Three other IDF officials were formally reprimanded; the commanders of the brigade and division involved, and the commander of the Southern Command, who bore "overall responsibility

Israel Military Officers Attack Aid Workers Gaza

