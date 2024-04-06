Israel Finds Body of Hostage Killed in Gaza, Talks to Resume on Cease-Fire

Israel finds the body of a hostage killed in Gaza , while talks will resume on a cease-fire. Israel 's army said it had found the body of Elad Katzir and believed he was killed in January by militants with Islamic Jihad . Negotiators prepared to begin another round of talks on brokering a cease-fire and securing the release of the remaining hostages. Katzir had been abducted along with his mother, Hanna, who was released in November.

His father, Avraham, was killed during the attack in Nir Oz, a border community

