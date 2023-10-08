Israel Faces Its 9/11

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law.

Hamas Attack on Israel 'Truly a 9\/11 Level Event': Former NATO Commander'So, [on a] population adjusted basis, when 20 Israelis are killed, or 20 hostages are captured, that's like 1,000 Americans,' James Stavridis said.

Gov. DeSantis to Newsmax: Attack on Israel Is Equal to 9/11In a Saturday interview on Newsmax, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged solidarity with Israel and called for the international community, including the United Nations, not to censor or distort Israel's response to the attack, which he likened to 9/11.

Israeli ambassador calls Hamas attack on Israel ‘truly unprecedented’: ‘This is our 9/11’Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan compared Hamas's attacks on Israel to 9/11, calling Hamas militants 'animals' and vowed that Israel will continue striking back.

Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan calls Hamas attack on Israel ‘truly unprecedented’: ‘This is our 9/11’Video shows giant blasts from rocket attack by Israel in Gaza following Hamas attack

‘Israel's 9/11': Political analysts react to deadly Hamas attackAt dawn Saturday, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an infiltration into Israel by land, sea and air.

Opinion | Israel and Hamas at War: A ‘Pearl Harbor or 9/11 Moment’Responses to the outbreak in the Middle East.