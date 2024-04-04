Israel Faces Isolation Over Deaths of Aid Workers in Gaza

Israel faced growing isolation over the deaths of aid workers and a Palestinian driver. The US expressed concerns about Israel's plans to expand its ground offensive and called for the protection of civilians and aid workers in Gaza.

The war in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, with women and children making up the majority. The UN warns of a humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US says Israel should allow UN Palestinian agency staff in GazaThe United States says that Israel should let the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini into Gaza after he was denied entry.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Some Palestinian patients in East Jerusalem hospitals will be sent back to Gaza by IsraelIsraeli authorities are preparing to send a group of Palestinian patients who were being treated in East Jerusalem hospitals back to Gaza this week.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Live blog: Israel kills at least 18 Palestinian civilians in Gaza strikesIsrael's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 162nd day — has killed at least 31,490 people and wounded 73,439 as Netanyahu approves plan to invade Rafah despite global outcry.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israel denies Palestinian claim its forces killed 20 near Gaza aid distribution centerThe Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza is accusing Israeli forces of launching an attack near an aid distribution point in war-wracked northern Gaza, killing 20 people and wounding 155 others

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Israel denies Palestinian claim its forces killed 20 near Gaza aid distribution centerThe Palestinian Health Ministry accused Israeli forces of launching an attack near an aid distribution point in war-wracked northern Gaza, killing 20

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Israel denies Palestinian claim its forces killed 20 near Gaza aid distribution centerThe Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza is accusing Israeli forces of launching an attack near an aid distribution point in war-wracked northern Gaza, killing 20 people and wounding 155 others.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »