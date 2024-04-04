Israel faces growing isolation over deaths of aid workers and driver. World Central Kitchen asks for preservation of evidence . Israel claims strikes were a mistake and launches own investigation.

Israel Faces Isolation Over Deaths of Aid Workers in GazaIsrael faces growing isolation over the deaths of foreign aid workers and a Palestinian driver in Gaza. The US expresses concerns about Israel's plans to expand its ground offensive and calls for the protection of civilians and aid workers. The war in Gaza has resulted in thousands of Palestinian deaths, with women and children being the majority. The UN warns of a humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza.

