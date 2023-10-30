Israel expands ground assaults in Gaza amid concerns over crowded hospitals

Hagari says additional infantry, armoured, engineering and artillery units had entered Gaza and the operations would continue to “expand and intensify,” though Israel has stopped short of calling its operations an all-out invasion. / Photo: AA

Video released on Monday by the military showed armoured vehicles moving among buildings and soldiers taking positions inside a house. When asked whether forces had positioned on the road, Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that “we expanded our operations" but would not comment on specific deployments.

The military said on Monday that overnight its troops had killed dozens of fighters who attacked from inside buildings and tunnels. It said that in the last few days, it had struck more than 600"Hamas targets", including weapons depots and anti-tank missile launching positions. The reports of targeting could not be independently confirmed. headtopics.com

The Israeli advances put their forces on both sides of Gaza and the surrounding areas of northern Gaza, in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a"second stage" of the war. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain in the north and would no longer be able to escape if the north-south highway is blocked. Around 117,000 displaced people are staying in hospitals in northern Gaza, alongside thousands of patients and staff, hoping they will be safe from strikes, according to UN figures.

Meanwhile, crowded hospitals in northern Gaza came under growing threat. Strikes hit near Gaza City's Shifa and Al Quds hospitals and the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza in recent days, the UN and residents said on Monday. headtopics.com

Tens of thousands of civilians are sheltering in Shifa Hospital, the territory’s largest. Israel accuses Hamas of having a secret command post beneath the hospital but has not provided much evidence. Hamas denies the allegations.

