Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals

Palestinians sit on the rubble of a house after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Israeli troops and armor pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza on Monday, as the U.N. and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

When asked whether forces had positioned on the road, Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said “we expanded our operations" but would not comment on specific deployments. The Israeli advances put their forces on both sides of Gaza City and the surrounding areas of northern Gaza, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a"second stage" of the war ignited by Hamas'Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain in the north and would no longer be able to escape if the north-south highway is blocked.

Israeli forces appeared to be driving deeper into Gaza from the north. Video released Monday by the military showed armored vehicles moving among buildings and soldiers taking positions inside a house. headtopics.com

The military said Monday that overnight its troops had killed dozens of militants who attacked from inside buildings and tunnels. It said that in the last few days, it had struck more than 600 militant targets, including weapons depots and anti-tank missile launching positions. The reports of targeting could not be independently confirmed.

Israel's siege has pushed Gaza's infrastructure nearly to collapse. With no central power for weeks, hospitals are struggling to keep emergency generators runningand other life-saving equipment. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, has been trying to keep water pumps and bakeries running. Last week, U.N. officials said hunger was growing. headtopics.com

