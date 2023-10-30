Israel expands ground assault into Gaza

Israeli troops and armor pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza on Monday, as the U.N. and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

The video shows a car approaching an earth barrier across the road, where a tank is parked behind a small building. The car stops and turns around. As it heads away, the tank appears to open fire, and an explosion engulfs the car.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain in the north and would no longer be able to escape if the north-south highway is blocked. Around 117,000 displaced people are staying in hospitals in northern Gaza, alongside thousands of patients and staff, hoping they will be safe from strikes, according to U.N. figures. headtopics.com

Over 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas' initial attack, also an unprecedented figure.Israeli forces appeared to be driving deeper into Gaza from the north. Video released Monday by the military showed armored vehicles moving among buildings and soldiers taking positions inside a house.

Hamas' military wing said its militants clashed with Israeli troops who entered the northwest Gaza Strip with small arms and anti-tank missiles. Palestinian militants have continued firing rockets into Israel, including toward its commercial hub, Tel Aviv. headtopics.com

Israel's siege has pushed Gaza's infrastructure nearly to collapse. With no central power for weeks, hospitals are struggling to keep emergency generators running to operate incubators and other life-saving equipment. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, has been trying to keep water pumps and bakeries running. Last week, U.N. officials said hunger was growing.

United States Headlines Read more: wrtv »

Israel war: IDF warns those in North Gaza and Gaza City to evacuate 'immediately'Jenny Goldsberry covers social media and trending news for the Washington Examiner. She’s a 2020 Brigham Young University graduate with a major in communications and minor in Japanese. She was born in Utah and has previous newsroom experience at the Salt Lake Tribune and Utah’s NPR station. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza live updates: Internet partially restored in Gaza; ‘second stage’ of war underway, Netanyahu saysAs Israeli forces push into Gaza, the country’s officials would not definitely say whether the anticipated major ground incursion had begun. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza war live updates: U.S. negotiated internet restoration and more aid to Gaza, officials sayWashington pressured Israel to restore communications in the Gaza Strip as it expanded its ground and air assault, senior U.S. officials told The Post. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war enters new phase as Israel expands offensive in GazaThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Israel says ground forces 'expanding their activity' in Gaza, sending in tanks and infantryOn Friday, Israel's military said its ground forces were 'expanding their activity' in Gaza in what may be the beginning of a new phase in Israel's war with Hamas. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata and CBS News contributor Robert Berger report on the latest updates. Read more ⮕

Russia: Israel's Gaza Bombardment Is Against International LawRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Israel's bombardment of Gaza runs counter to international law and risks creating a catastrophe that could last decades. Read more ⮕