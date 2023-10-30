Israel expands ground assault in Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals

Israeli troops and armor pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza on Monday, as the United Nations and healthcare workers warned that Israel's airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

facilities and took food supplies in what the U.N called a sign that civil order was starting to break down amid increasing desperation. Israel’s siege has pushed Gaza’s infrastructure nearly to collapse. With no central power for weeks, hospitals are struggling to keep emergency generators running to operate incubators and other life-saving equipment. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has been trying to keep water pumps and bakeries running. Last week, U.N.

United States Headlines Read more: latimes »

Israel war: Israeli ground forces are in GazaChristopher Hutton is a technology reporter for the Washington Examiner covering Big Tech companies like Facebook and X as well as the regulatory efforts by Washington to rein in the tech companies. He previously wrote for a number of other outlets, including Daily Dot, Pando Daily, Religion Unplugged, and other outlets. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza war live updates: U.S. negotiated internet restoration and more aid to Gaza, officials sayWashington pressured Israel to restore communications in the Gaza Strip as it expanded its ground and air assault, senior U.S. officials told The Post. Read more ⮕

Israel war: IDF warns those in North Gaza and Gaza City to evacuate 'immediately'Jenny Goldsberry covers social media and trending news for the Washington Examiner. She’s a 2020 Brigham Young University graduate with a major in communications and minor in Japanese. She was born in Utah and has previous newsroom experience at the Salt Lake Tribune and Utah’s NPR station. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza live updates: Internet partially restored in Gaza; ‘second stage’ of war underway, Netanyahu saysAs Israeli forces push into Gaza, the country’s officials would not definitely say whether the anticipated major ground incursion had begun. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war enters new phase as Israel expands offensive in GazaThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Israeli military, asked about Gaza coms blackout, says we do what needed to protect forcesIsrael's chief military spokesperson declined to say whether Israel was behind the telecommunications blackout that hit Gaza on Friday and which has left the besieged enclave largely cut off but said it would do what it needed to protect its forces. Read more ⮕