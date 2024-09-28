Israel escalates conflict with Hezbollah, striking leader Hassan Nasrallah

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “First Move,” CNN Jerusalem Correspondent Jeremy Diamond stated that “the escalations we’ve seen over the course of the last week and a half have prompted Hezbollah to go further than they have before,” and the strike against Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is “the latest in a series of escalations that we have seen the Israel i military and its government carry out over the course of the last week and a half.

Diamond said that the Nasrallah strike “marks just the latest in a series of escalations that we have seen the Israeli military and its government carry out over the course of the last week and a half. And that’s because the Israeli government has really, clearly, chosen and articulated this strategy of continuing to escalate this war with Hezbollah to the point where we are now seeing this very real risk of things escalating much, much more significantly.

He continued, “Up until now, the escalations we’ve seen over the course of the last week and a half have prompted Hezbollah to go further than they have before, but still far short of what Israeli officials have been telling me for months they expected to see from Hezbollah in the event of a significant escalation. And that is not hundreds of rockets a day, but hundreds of rockets being fired simultaneously into Israel, perhaps thousands of rockets a day. That we have not yet seen.

Israel Hezbollah Conflict Escalation Nasrallah

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel says Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed by strike in Lebanon's capital BeirutHassan Nasrallah, the long-time leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah, was killed in an airstrike in Lebanon's capital Beirut, Israel's military says.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Israel claims Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut strikeA source close to Hezbollah said that Nasrallah was 'fine,' while another source reported that contact with him has been 'lost' since Friday night.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israel Claims To Have Killed Hezbollah Leader Hassan NasrallahIsrael announced on Saturday that it had successfully eliminated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike targeting the militant group's headquarters. There has been no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah. Israeli officials stated this was a significant blow to the organization after months of conflict.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Beirut strike, Israel’s military saysThemilitary said it carried out a precise airstrike on Friday while Hezbollah leadership met at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Beirut strike, Israel’s military saysThe Israeli military said that they had killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah militant group.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike, Israel's military saysIsrael said Saturday that it killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, dealing its most significant blow to the Lebanese militant group after months of fighting. There was no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »