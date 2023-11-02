Israel criticizes South American countries after they cut diplomatic ties and recall ambassadors

The call came hours after Chile and Colombia both recalled their ambassadors to Israel on Tuesday evening amid criticism of the killing of civilians in Gaza. Chile “doesn’t doubt in condemning the attacks and kidnappings perpetrated by Hamas,” Boric wrote. “Humanity cannot sustain itself through ties that dehumanize.”

Earlier, Israel had condemned Bolivia’s decision Tuesday to sever diplomatic ties with Israel, characterizing it as a “surrender to terrorism and to the Ayatollah’s regime in Iran.” Although Sunni, Hamas has grown increasingly close to the Shiite powerhouse, Iran.

Argentina on Wednesday criticized Israel’s attack in the Jabaliya refugee camp and said the “humanitarian situation in Gaza is ever more alarming.” Argentina’s statement came hours after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on Israel to end its bombing of Gaza.

