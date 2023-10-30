Israel Continues Gaza Assault; Kills 20 Terrorists in One Building

The Israeli offensive in Gaza has continued to expand — slowly, acre by acre, building by building, tunnel by tunnel.

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that it was using a combined, ground, air, and sea assault to identify terrorist targets and eliminate them.בהיתקלויות עם מחבלים, לוחמי צה”ל בסיוע כלי מסוקי קרב וכלי טיס מאויישים מרחוק שהכוונו על ידי הכוחות, חיסלו חוליות שניסו לפגוע בכוחות. הלוחמים גם השמידו תשתיות טרור ביניהן עמדות נ”ט ועמדות שיגור נוספות>>כוחות צה”ל ממשיכים בהרחבת הפעילות הקרקעית ברצועת עזה; במהלך הלילה חיסלו הכוחות מחבלי חמאס והשמידו תשתיות טרור ומתחמים צבאיים.

In one incident, an IDF aircraft guided by IDF ground troops struck a staging post inside a building belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, with over 20 Hamas terrorist operatives inside it. In addition, over the last few days, the IDF struck over 600 terror targets, including weapons depots, dozens of anti-tank missile launching positions, as well as hideouts and staging grounds used by the Hamas terrorist organization. headtopics.com

Overnight, IDF troops identified armed terrorists and an anti-tank missile launching post in the area of the Al-Azhar University, and guided a fighter jet to strike them.on the northern border in a tank accident, an a police officer was injured in Jerusalem in a stabbing attack by a Palestinian terrorist.

Israel is moving slowly in Gaza to minimize the risk to its soldiers, to Palestinian civilians, and to the 239 hostages known to be held captive in the territory.

