Israel Continues Gaza Assault; Kills 20 Terrorists in One Building

The Israeli offensive in Gaza has continued to expand — slowly, acre by acre, building by building, tunnel by tunnel.
On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that it was using a combined, ground, air, and sea assault to identify terrorist targets and eliminate them.
In one incident, an IDF aircraft guided by IDF ground troops struck a staging post inside a building belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, with over 20 Hamas terrorist operatives inside it. In addition, over the last few days, the IDF struck over 600 terror targets, including weapons depots, dozens of anti-tank missile launching positions, as well as hideouts and staging grounds used by the Hamas terrorist organization.
Overnight, IDF troops identified armed terrorists and an anti-tank missile launching post in the area of the Al-Azhar University, and guided a fighter jet to strike them.
Israel is moving slowly in Gaza to minimize the risk to its soldiers, to Palestinian civilians, and to the 239 hostages known to be held captive in the territory.