Israel calls on 1.1 million Gazans to evacuate south in order UN warns is ‘impossible’

“Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. “In the following days, the IDF will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians.

Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt said preventing access to humanitarian support for Gaza “is unacceptable” and Israel “has an obligation to allow for the entry of humanitarian aid.

Gazans bombarded by Israel have no hope and no escapeMost of the 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip have no electricity and no water. And, with hundreds of Israeli strikes raining down on their tiny enclave, they have nowhere to run.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Israel Airstrikes Pummels Gaza, Blinken Says 25 Americans DeadIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Biden's Saudi-Israel normalization plans appear distant as Israel pounds Gaza in offensiveThe Saudi government has long held that a key sticking point in normalization talks with Israel is the status of Palestinians who live under Israeli occupation.

