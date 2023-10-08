Israel battles Hamas for second day, formally declares war for first time since 1973

Israeli soldiers battled Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel on Sunday and launched retaliation strikes that leveled buildings in Gaza, while in northern Israel a brief exchange of strikes with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group raised fears of a broader conflict.

Civilians paid a staggering cost for the violence on both sides. Israeli media, citing rescue service officials, said at least 600 people were killed in Israel, including 44 soldiers, while officials in Gaza said 313 people had died in the territory. An Israeli official said the military had killed 400 militants and captured dozens more.

An Israeli soldier mans a position in the northern Israeli town of Metula bordering Lebanon on October 8, 2023. (Photo by JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images) He said troops had moved into every community near the Gaza frontier, where they planned to evacuate all civilians and scour the area for militants.

The surprise attack Saturday was the deadliest on Israel in decades. In an assault of startling breadth, Hamas gunmen used explosives to break through the border fence enclosing Gaza, then crossed with motorcycles, pickup trucks, paragliders and speed boats on the coast.

Israeli media said at least 600 people were killed and 2,000 wounded in Saturday's attack. Hamas fighters took an unknown number of civilians and soldiers captive into Gaza, and a line of Israelis with missing relatives snaked outside a police station in central Israel to supply investigators with DNA samples and other means that could help identify their family members.

"Get out of there now," he told Gaza residents, who have no way to leave the tiny, overcrowded Mediterranean territory. Gaza's 2.3 million people have endured a border blockade, enforced to varying degrees by Israel and Egypt, since Hamas militants seized control in 2007.

