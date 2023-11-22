Israel Approves Cease-Fire Deal with Hamas, Releases Hostages

Israel's Cabinet approves cease-fire deal with Hamas, bringing temporary halt to war and releasing hostages in Gaza Strip.





mercnews » / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli women released by Hamas heading to medical facility in Israel -Israeli statementTwo Israeli women who were released by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Monday have been handed over to the Israeli military and are on their way to a medical facility in Israel, according to a statement from the Israeli prime ministers' office.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken arrives in Israel; Israeli military describes 'lengthy battle' in GazaU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Israel comes as clashes between the Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas continue in Gaza.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Says It Struck Jabalia Refugee Camp, Killing Hamas CommanderThe latest news on the escalating conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu vows Israel will fight Hamas 'in air, land, and sea'Video shows airstrikes landing near Gaza-Israeli border on October 27th

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp kills dozensThe Israeli military said the strike killed a senior Hamas commander — a claim Hamas denied.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

2 Israeli hostages released by Hamas, Israeli Hostage Center saysThe hostages are two elderly women who are both Israeli nationals, according to the Israeli Hostage Center.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »