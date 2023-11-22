Israel Approves Cease-Fire Deal with Hamas, Hostages to be Released

Israel's Cabinet approves cease-fire deal with Hamas, which includes the release of 50 hostages held in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu states that Israel will resume its offensive against Hamas after the cease-fire expires.





