Israel announces aim to end Hamas as civilian casualties in Gaza soar

An IDF mobile artillery fires toward Gaza, near the Israeli town of Sderot, in southern Israel, on Wednesday. (Baz Ratner for The Washington Post)TEL AVIV — Israel’s army said Thursday that it would seek the end of Hamas in Gaza as airstrikes on the besieged enclave targeted the group’s senior leaders and caused widespread civilian casualties.

“Unlike other operations, we are collapsing the governance and sovereignty of the Hamas organization,” he said. Israel has mobilized 360,000 reservists in recent days and armored divisions are massing near the border with Gaza.

Humanitarian groups are issuing increasingly dire warnings about the consequences of a military campaign in a densely populated urban area already throttled by an Israeli and Egyptian blockade, which prevents many goods from entering the territory and most people from ever leaving.. headtopics.com

“Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be lifted, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli hostages are returned home. Humanitarian for humanitarian. And nobody should preach us morals,” he posted on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

The United States is “working closely with Israel to secure the release of the men, women, children, elderly people, taken hostage by Hamas,” Blinken said. More than a dozen Americans were unaccounted for on Wednesday, according to the White House. headtopics.com

During past conflicts, Israel has proclaimed repeated successes in assassinating leaders and bombing training grounds, rocket factories and other facilities associated with Hamas and other militant groups in the enclave like Palestinian Islamic Jihad. But after the cease-fires, it has also watched as those groups rebuilt their reserves and new leaders arose.

