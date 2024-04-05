Israel and U.S. Expect Retaliation from Iran for Strike on Iranian Consulate

Israel and the U.S. are convinced Iran is preparing to retaliate for the Israel i strike on an Iran ian consulate in Syria , U.S. officials say. Israel on Monday struck an Iran ian consulate in Damascus, Syria , and killed a number of senior leaders of Iran 's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the Pentagon.The U.S. has picked up intelligence that Iran is planning a retaliatory attack that would include a swarm of Shahed loitering drones and cruise missiles .

Officials say the timing and target are unknown, but a proportional response to the Damascus attack would be to hit an Israeli diplomatic facility. The attack is likely to come between now and the end of Ramadan next week. Another important unknown is where the drones and missiles would be launched — from Iraq or Syria, which could prompt a thin claim of deniability by Tehran — or from Iranian territor

