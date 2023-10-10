Israel and Saudi Arabia: Why the Saudi response to Hamas attack matters to US

from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham Countyand marveled that a "historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia" seemed within reach — a diplomatic advance that he predicted could lead to lasting peace...

US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) arrive for the family photo during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit (GCC+3) at a hotel in Saudi Arabias Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on July 16, 2022.

"We’re going to see a rather significant operation from air, land and sea that costs many, many, many lives," said Steven Cook, a senior fellow for Middle East and Africa Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. "I think this dynamic of normalization will likely slow down or come to a halt, at least for a period of time. headtopics.com

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan noted at a recent event hosted by The Atlantic that challenges in the Mideast remained, but the amount of time he was spending on crisis and conflict in the region compared with his recent predecessors was "significantly reduced."In a matter of days, that optimism has vanished.

"We still believe that normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia is not only good for the people of those two nations but for the American people and for everybody else in the region, and we have every intention to continue to encourage a process where normalization can occur," Kirby said. headtopics.com

"This belief, by some in the region, that you can parachute over Palestine, deal with the Arabs and work your way back — that does not work," the Jordanian king said then. "And even those countries that have Abraham Accords with Israel have difficulty moving publicly on those issues when Israelis and Palestinians are dying.

Hamas attack delivers major blow to Biden's push for Saudi-Israel normalizationThe escalating violence will make Saudi mega-deal harder to achieve.