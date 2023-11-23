Israel and Hamas agree to four-day cease-fire in Gaza war

Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza - a diplomatic breakthrough that will free dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory. The truce announced Wednesday raised hopes of eventually winding down the war, which was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 rampage into Israel.

Now in its seventh week, the war has leveled vast swaths of Gaza, fueled a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank, and stirred fears of a wider conflagration across the Middle East. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would resume the war after the truce and keep fighting to destroy Hamas' fighting and governing abilities and secure the release of all hostages in Gaza. The cease-fire temporarily freezes both sides at a tenuous moment. Israeli troops hold much of northern Gaza and say they have dismantled tunnels and much of Hamas' infrastructure there. But Israeli officials acknowledge the group's infrastructure remains intact elsewher





ABC7NY » / 🏆 592. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel eliminates 130 Hamas tunnels in Gaza as airstrike kills Hamas weapons makerIDF video shows Israeli forces pounding Hamas tunnels on Nov. 8

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel launches large 'targeted raid' inside GazaThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel pushes farther into Gaza, rejects cease-fireIsrael is continuing its advance into Gaza with tanks and soldiers, along with its relentless bombing campaign.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Live updates: Israel-Hamas war, crisis in Gaza as Israel warns of long warIsrael says the next stage of war with Hamas has begun after expanding its ground operations in Gaza. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in the enclave is deepening. Follow for live updates.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Live updates: Israel-Hamas war, crisis in Gaza, Bolivia cuts Israel tiesThe Israeli military claimed Tuesday that it killed a top Hamas commander in a deadly strike on the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza. Hamas however has denied the presence of one of its leaders in the camp. Follow for live updates.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza communications cut again; Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with IsraelDozens of people were reportedly killed and injured after an airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »