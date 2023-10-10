Israel ambassador slams UN council’s statement criticizing Israel: ‘How many murdered Jews does it take?’

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan rebuked recent statements on the Hamas terrorist attacks from the Human Rights Council and its commissioner, calling them 'false' and 'immoral.' A seemingly anti-Israel statement from the HRC was delivered by Ambassador Zaman Mehdi from Pakistan on Monday.

ISRAELI COUPLE CLAIMS COOKIES, SONGS DISTRACTED HAMAS INVADERS FROM LETHAL SWAT TEAM RAID: REPORT 'They must immediately cease attacks targeting civilians and attacks expected to cause disproportionate death and injury of civilians or damage to civilian objects,' Turk said. Speaking to Turk, Erdan said that the HRC had 'lost its moral compass.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Israel war: When Jews are murdered and raped, Rashida Tlaib blames the JewsIan Haworth (ighaworth) is a columnist, speaker, and podcast host.

Israeli PM: 'Though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it'Benjamin Netanyahu noted that though Israel was 'once defenseless,' that is 'no longer the case.'

Former US Ambassador to Israel: Hamas’ attack most successful ‘murder campaign’ on Jews since the HolocaustThe former U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, said the nation is in a state of shock over a situation that has 'never happened before.'

American Jews feel pain of Hamas attack on IsraelWASHINGTON — At a morning playdate for children attending a Jewish preschool in upper northwest Washington, D.C., parents munched on bagels and sipped coffee from Call Your Mother, the popular local 'Jewi-ish' deli partly owned by Jeff Zients, President Biden's chief of staff. Dads discussed the NFL season; moms chased after toddlers.

American Jews feel pain of Hamas attack on IsraelWASHINGTON — At a morning playdate for children attending a Jewish preschool in upper northwest Washington, D.C., parents munched on bagels and sipped coffee from Call Your Mother, the popular local 'Jewi-ish' deli partly owned by Jeff Zients, President Biden's chief of staff. Dads discussed the NFL season; moms chased after toddlers.

'An act of sheer evil': Biden pledges support for Israel, American Jews in speechPresident Joe Biden said on Tuesday U.S. law enforcement agencies were taking steps to disrupt any domestic threat that may emerge after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' weekend attack on Israel that left hundreds dead.