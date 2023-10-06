Islanders wrap preseason slate with listless loss to Devils

The bad news: based on the evidence of Friday’s preseason finale at UBS Arena, they need every day they can get.

“Last exhibition game’s always a tough one to play,” Lambert said. “Guys are looking forward to next weekend, the regular season. I thought that in order to generate more, we had to be harder and we weren’t hard enough. And I thought their goaltender played well when he had to, but we didn’t have enough traffic in front of the net.

The closest thing to real concern following the game came from Brock Nelson, when asked about the team’s structure. Hudson Fasching and Pierre Engvall were both called day-to-day for maintenance after missing Friday’s loss. Lambert said he is unconcerned about their availability for the regular season opener. headtopics.com

“He looked like a power forward tonight,” Lambert said. “He used his body, drove pucks to the net. I liked his game.”

